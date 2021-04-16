Amazon workers could soon be assembling furniture upon delivery

Amazon is building a new furniture service that would compete with Wayfair, and alleviate customer pain points of having to DIY, Bloomberg reported.

The e-commerce giant is reportedly launching a service that would have workers deliver and build furniture, positioning it against retailers in the home improvement space such as Lowe’s, Home Depot and online home goods store Wayfair, which charges extra for a building fee.

Amazon did not immediately return a FOX Business request for comment.

The new assembly furniture service is slated to roll out in Virginia and two other markets, sources told Bloomberg. Customers who order big-box items such as sofas, beds or mattress sets would be able to have them put together on-demand and an Amazon employee would then take away the packaging, according to the report.

Amazon’s move to compete with the furniture assembly market comes on the heels of staggering growth for the home improvement category, spurred by more Americans working at home during the pandemic.

Demand for home renovations also continues, keeping business for companies that sell furniture and home design booming. Homeowners are estimated to spend around 4.8% more by the first quarter of 2022, data from the Leading Indicator of Remodeling, from Harvard University’s Joint Center for House Studies, as reported by Realator.com found.

However, as more Americans become vaccinated and feel more comfortable traveling and being social, the same research found consumers may be less willing to partake in DIY projects, perhaps signaling the greater need for more assembly services.