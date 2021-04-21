Amazon launches hair salon with augmented reality in London 

"Alexa, style my hair."

Amazon is cutting into the beauty business with a tech-driven new salon in London that will feature augmented reality consultations and styling services, the company announced in a blog post-Tuesday.

Amazon Salon, located in the Spitalfields neighborhood of London with two floors and more than 1,500 square feet, will let customers experiment with virtual hair colors using AR technology while they’re entertained by the company’s Fire tablets that are included in styling stations.

The salon, near Amazon’s U.K. headquarters, will also feature a selection of hair care products and test out new tech that allows customers to point to a product and learn more about it via a display screen. The savvy salon will let anyone scan a QR code on shelves to make purchases and have products delivered home.

Amazon Salon will be open to Amazon employees only and the general public will be able to book appointments in the coming weeks.

The tech giant, which has been criticized for hurting small businesses with its broad offerings from content streaming to clothing, furniture, grocery shopping and gaming among others sectors, has enlisted Elena Lavagni, the owner of London-based independent salon Neville Hair & Beauty.

The demand for haircuts, color and styling is skyrocketing after salons had to shut down during COVID-19 leaving millions of businesses without clients. Amazon says it’s taking steps to uphold health and safety standards including providing free face masks, sanitizers and temperature checks. Stations will also be divided.