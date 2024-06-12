White House replica mansion auction cancelled, but you can still buy it

The auction of a California mansion resembling the White House may have been called off, but prospective buyers can still scoop up the property.

The four-floor Hillsborough mansion "remains available on the market for traditional sale" after the owner on Wednesday canceled its auction, Compass Broker Associate Alex Buljan told FOX Business.

It had been slated Thursday to hit Concierge Auctions’ virtual auction block in cooperation with Buljan and his father, Pierre Buljan, according to a mid-May blog post from the real estate auction firm. FOX Business sought comment from Concierge Auctions regarding the called-off auction.

The owner, shown as a limited liability company in public property records, has the White House replica listed for $36.9 million on the traditional real estate market.

SAN FRANCISCO MANSION FOR SALE AT AN EYE-POPPING $38 MILLION PRICE TAG

The luxurious home was built on 2.9 acres of land and boasts over 24,300 square feet on the inside, according to its listing.

The listing said "timeless accents such as intricate crown molding, resplendent wood floors, and dazzling chandeliers seamlessly marry with contemporary elements and sleek lines" throughout the house.

It is replete with 11 bedrooms and nine full bathrooms.

Its all-white exterior facade particularly makes viewers think of the White House in the nation’s capital with its similar columns and portico.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Photos included in the listing indicate the Hillsborough mansion has a large pool and intricate landscape around the property. Its garage has space for eight cars.

Famous architect Julia Morgan made the house to resemble the White House in 1930.

For comparison, the White House sprawls about 55,000 square feet across its ground floor, state floor and residential areas, per the White House Historical Association. It is over two centuries old.

Morgan was tasked with doing so by then-owner George R. Hearst, according to reports. Forbes in February pegged the net worth of the Hearst family, known for its presence and success in the media sector over the years, at about $22.4 billion.

KITTY LITTER HEIRESS LISTS CALIFORNIA ESTATE FOR $88M

The Hillsborough, California replica, which is sometimes called a "Western White House" and has not belonged to the Hearst family for quite some time, surfaced for sale in June 2023, sporting a $38.9 million price tag, The Wall Street Journal reported last year. Its history includes multiple past sales.

Redfin reported the national median asking price of homes at $392,200 for the four weeks ending June 2.