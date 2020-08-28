Here's what you can get for $400,000 in San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas has a lot to offer a potential homebuyer.

Continue Reading Below

The city is one of the largest in the state and in the U.S. It’s home to major companies including several ranked on the Fortune 500, like Valero Energy and USAA. There are also several military bases around San Antonio and a vibrant arts scene.

San Antonio has been a popular city for millennials, Fox Business reported at the start of the year. Culture, food and affordability attracted millennials to the city.

The local real estate market appears to have rebounded from the coronavirus slump. In July, San Antonio home sales were up 25% year-over-year to 4,231, according to the San Antonio Board of Realtors. And year-to-date, home sales were up 4% compared to the same period in 2019, despite the pandemic.

The median sale price was also up 9% year-over-year in July, to $238,900, according to the Realtors group.

Here’s a look at what you can get with a $400,000 budget in San Antonio:

Stonegate Hill - $389,900

HERE’S WHAT YOU CAN GET FOR $1M AROUND JACKSON, WYOMING

This grand brick home is located in a leafy gated neighborhood with lots of amenities.

The 2,700-square-foot home includes five bedrooms and three full bathrooms, according to the listing with Ryan Gonzales of Becker Properties.

The living room features a fireplace and tray ceiling. The kitchen has dual ovens, stone counters and a breakfast bar.

A ground floor bedroom suite includes a private entrance to the backyard, plus a private bathroom with a new walk-in shower and vanity, according to the listing.

The home has new floors, fresh paint and new light fixtures and fans, and the upstairs bathroom was recently updated, according to the listing.

Outside, the property includes a heated pool and spa, plus a gazebo, large patio and plenty of shade from mature trees. Stonegate’s amenity center includes a large pool, playground and sports courts.

HERE’S WHAT YOU CAN GET FOR $1M IN LAKE TAHOE

Woods of Shavano - $350,000

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

This corner lot home includes solar panels and a big pool.

The 3,714-square-foot home includes five bedrooms, three bathrooms and one half-bath, according to the listing.

The spacious kitchen includes an island with a cooktop and a breakfast bar, plus double ovens and a dining nook surrounded by windows.

The two-story living room includes a large brick fireplace. A wall of windows from the family room looks out onto the pool, spa and a covered patio.

The master bedroom includes bench seating in the bay window, a perfect spot to curl up with a good book. The master bath features a large tub, dual vanities and an intricate stained glass window.

The solar panels also generate enough energy to get paid by the electric company some months in the spring and fall, according to the listing.

READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS BY CLICKING HERE