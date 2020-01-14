Millennials flocking to this Texas city due to affordability, culture

Millennials are on the move in America, and many are headed to the southern portion of the country.

One of the most popular places the age group -- defined as people born between 1981 and 1996 -- is moving to is San Antonio, Texas. The 4.6 percent of millennials who moved between 2018 and 2019 have found exactly what they’re looking for.

San Antonio’s affordability is evident – the average house lists for $136,000 and the average income is $50,000.

Apartment rentals range from $900 to $1,700 per month, compared to the average New York City studio, which could cost on average almost $3,000 per month.

The real kicker: there’s no state income tax.

Millennials in San Antonio told FOX Business’ Grady Trimble that the city is appealing to them based on arts, culture and the food options available.

The city is also preparing to bring in tech companies and startups to build out and shape its future growth.

San Antonio is home to cultural attractions such as the Alamo and scenic River Walk.

