What you can get for $900,000 in Santa Fe, New Mexico

While Santa Fe, New Mexico, has long been a draw for tourists due to its climate, outdoor activities, history and art culture, more and more people are choosing to put down roots in the destination as homebuyers continue to flock to the oldest capital city in the nation.

Santa Fe was first settled by indigenous people, and their influence on its architecture remains evident today as indicated by the prevalent adobe style seen in both public buildings and homes. The area offers multiple national monuments, federal and state parks, and hiking trails around the city of roughly 85,000.

According to data from the New Mexico Association of Realtors, the median listing price of homes in Santa Fe County in July was $487,000 – the highest in the state. That's a 22.2% year-over-year increase, and the number dwarfs the July median price of $272,000 in Bernalillo County, where the 900,000+ population of metropolis Albuquerque is located.

"Santa Fe County is like nowhere else in New Mexico," said Tom Banner of Paramount Title in Santa Fe, which services several counties in the state. He explained, "People from around the world visit Santa Fe and decide to buy property. With limited supply in the local housing market, high demand for housing causes big spikes in sales price."

Here's what you can get in Santa Fe with a budget of $900,000.

Roy Crawford Lane - $890,000

This 3,450-square-foot home is a passive solar adobe home on 2.5 acres that sits on the historic Old Santa Fe trail, roughly a 15-minute drive from downtown historic landmark Santa Fe Plaza.

According to the listing by James Congdon of Santa Fe Properties, the three-bedroom, two-bathroom house is finished in the traditional Santa Fe style complete with a Kiva fireplace and vigas throughout, along with both brick and Brazilian cherry floors.

The kitchen features a large butler pantry, Carrera marble countertops, a farm sink and cherry cabinetry with soft-close drawers.

There is also a Carrera marble spa bath with a walk-in shower and tub.

From the home and its extensive decks, you can view the Jemez, Ortiz and Sandia mountains.

Willa Cather Road - $705,000

This 2,500-square-foot home with four bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms sits about 15 minutes outside Santa Fe at the end of a country road on what listing agent DeAnne Ottaway of Exp Realty Santa Fe described to FOX Business as an "immaculate" corner lot.

While only three miles from restaurants and shopping, the custom home is surrounded by rolling pinon-juniper country, offering mountain views and privacy according to the listing.

The eat-in kitchen has granite counters, stainless steel appliances, a bar island and walks out to a private covered patio.

In the main suite of the home is a kiva fireplace, a large walk-in closet, and a bath that has a jacuzzi tub and a separate shower.

The house has an open floor plan, and the living room has high ceilings with vigas.