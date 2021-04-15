What you can get for $1 million in Jupiter, Florida

Are you gaga for golf? Do you live for the links? Then Jupiter, Florida, may be where you should look for your next home.

Jupiter has more than a dozen golf courses. It’s also is home to dozens of professional golfers – Golf.com described the community as "the epicenter of professional golf" in 2018. Tiger Woods even owns a restaurant there.

The town, located at the northern edge of the Miami metro area on Florida’s Atlantic coast, is also known for attractions like its beaches and historic lighthouse.

Jupiter has also been a popular spot for homebuyers lately. The median sale price of a single-family home in Palm Beach County was up 24% year-over-year in February to a record $450,000, according to Broward, Palm Beaches & St. Lucie Realtors. With inventory down to 52.4% to just 2 months’ worth, properties spent a median of just 30 days on the market to contract, down 50.8% from a year earlier.

Here’s a look at what you can get with a $1 million budget in Jupiter, Florida:

Rialto - $999,000

This luxurious single-story home is located in a sought-after gated community with a pool, tennis and basketball.

The 3,046-square-foot home includes four bedrooms and three bathrooms, according to the listing with Dylan Snyder of Compass Florida.

The interiors feature custom crown moldings, window dressings and light fixtures. The kitchen has granite counters, double ovens, an island and a breakfast bar. There are formal living and dining rooms, plus an office or den.

The owner’s suite features tray ceilings in the bedroom, a large walk-in closet and a spa-like bath with a soaking tub and separate walk-in shower.

Outside, the property has a covered rear patio and a sprawling backyard.

Jupiter Country Club - $925,000

This 2017-built carriage home is located in a country club community with a Greg Norman Signature Golf Course.

The 3,038-square-foot home includes three bedrooms and three bathrooms, according to the listing with Marion Suro of The Keyes Company.

The home features a private elevator and a flexible second-floor living space. The great room offers golf views and opens onto the oversized covered balcony. The kitchen has a large island with seating plus double ovens.

The owner’s suite offers a private retreat with custom walk-in closets and a sitting area. Its en suite bathroom features a garden tub, a glass-wall shower with a large bench and access to a private balcony.

In addition to the 18-hole golf course, the country club features amenities like six tennis courts, multiple pools including one with a beach-style entrance, two restaurants and a wellness facility with a gym, aerobics studio, screened bar and massage rooms.