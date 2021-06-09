What you can get for $900,000 in Daytona Beach, Florida

Daytona Beach, Fla., is known for its beaches and auto racing – and as more Americans are free to live wherever they want as they work remotely, it has also been highlighted as a great place to work from home.

The city on Florida’s Atlantic coast has resorts, 23 miles of sandy beaches, a water park, a boardwalk and the Daytona International Speedway, which hosts NASCAR’s Daytona 500 and other high-profile racing events.

As FOX Business previously reported, PC Magazine highlighted Daytona Beach earlier this year as one of the 20 best cities for working from home. The magazine ranked the cities after looking at factors like affordability, home values and cheap broadband internet access, as well as the setting.

It appears that homebuyers agree with the magazine, as the local real estate market has seen significant growth over the past year.

In April, 979 home sales closed around Daytona Beach, with a total dollar volume of $324.1 million, according to the Daytona Beach Area Association of Realtors. A year earlier in April 2020, there were just 522 sales, and the dollar volume was only $145.8 million.

The market inventory of single-family homes dropped to 0.6 months’ worth, down from four months’ worth a year earlier, according to the Realtors group.

And home prices have continued to rise in Daytona Beach, compared to both before and during the pandemic. The median sale price in Daytona Beach hit $201,000 in April, according to Realtor.com. That was up from $157,000 a year earlier and $145,000 in April 2019.

Here’s a look at what you can get in Daytona Beach with a $900,000 budget:

Seabreeze - $895,000

This home is within walking distance of the beach and includes an in-law suite that could potentially be rented out.

The 6,964-square-foot home includes seven bedrooms, six bathrooms and two half-baths, according to the listing with Nancy Cortez of Adams Cameron & Co. Realtors.

The home was recently renovated. It includes separate entrances, two kitchens, two living areas and two laundry rooms. The bedrooms can be used in different configurations. There are four garages.

One of the living spaces has two pool tables and a bar.

Outside, there’s plenty of space to hang out on the gated property, plus a hot tub and a covered front porch with a swing.

In addition to the beach, attractions within walking distance include popular restaurants, water parks and a historic bandshell.

Pato Manor - $875,000

This home boasts ocean views and two levels of balconies to enjoy outdoor living.

The 4,216-square-foot home includes four bedrooms, five bathrooms and one half-bath, according to the listing with Agustina Davis of EXP Realty.

Inside, the home features an open floorplan with 10-foot ceilings and French doors that open to the wraparound balconies. The kitchen has a six-burner range with a hood, granite counters and a large island with seating.

All four of the bedrooms include private bathrooms, and there are two primary suites with huge walk-in closets, soaker tubs and separate showers.

There’s a stairlift connecting the seven-car garage to the main level of the home.

The landscaped property sits within walking distance of the beach and other attractions.