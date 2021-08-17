What you can get for $900,000 in Bozeman, Montana

Bozeman, Montana, became a homebuyer's destination long before the pandemic hit, seeing an escalating boom for well over a decade. Yet, with the nationwide buying frenzy continuing, folks continue to flock to Big Sky Country's fourth-largest city – which still isn't "big."

The quaint and trendy enclave has seen an influx of interest over the past three years in particular, being cited as the fastest growing Micropolitan Statistical Area in the U.S. for 2018, 2019 and 2020. The Wall Street Journal also recently declared real estate is "booming" in the town that's been dubbed "Boz Angeles" due to the celebrities drawn to the area, along with young professionals and out-of-state buyers who are transforming the culture.

WHAT YOU CAN GET FOR $1 MILLION IN PENNSYLVANIA'S POCONOS

If you're interested in taking a look at the town of just under 50,000 residents, here's what you can get for your money with a budget of $900,000:

Brentwood Avenue - $899,900

WHAT YOU CAN GET FOR $900,000 IN DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA

This home in the heart of Bozeman is within walking distance to schools, parks, trails and shopping, offering the convenience of being in town but on a quiet winding street according to the listing by Jennifer May and Bart May with Heart of Montana Realty.

The 3,302-square-foot home has five bedrooms with a private balcony in the master suite, four bathrooms, a kitchen with solid surface countertops, butcher block baking center, stainless appliances and tons of storage.

The house also features a library on the main level, with solid cherry custom cabinets and shelves, maple flooring, an electric fireplace and built-in desk.

The oversized family room has a surround sound system, and the home has an exercise room on the second story along with several upgrades throughout the 1989 build.

WHAT YOU CAN GET FOR $850,000 IN SPOKANE, WASHINGTON

According to Realtor.com data, homes for sale in Bozeman have a median listing price of $785,000. For buyers closer to that price point, here is another featured property:

Crabapple Drive - $795,000

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

This modern four bedroom, three bathroom, 2,094-square-foot home offers a covered balcony with mountain views while located within walking distance of restaurants and shopping, according to the listing from Jeff Brent, supervising broker at Obsidian Realty Group.

The house built in 2015 also features premium appliances in the kitchen, and a main floor suite with a full bath.

According to a report from Bent, the average list price for homes in Bozeman over the past thirty days was $1.1 million, with the average sold price landing at $731, 636.