What you can get for $1 million in Pennsylvania's Poconos

Pennsylvania’s Pocono Mountains are known for their scenic beauty and recreational offerings surprisingly close to major cities like New York and Philadelphia.

Since the coronavirus pandemic hit the U.S., the popular vacation destination has seen a surge of interest from homebuyers.

The region’s mountains, lakes and rivers make it a great getaway for those who want to get outside. There are amusement parks, resorts, golf courses and the Pocono Raceway, which will host the 2021 NASCAR Doubleheader from June 25-27.

WHAT YOU CAN GET FOR $850,000 IN SPOKANE, WASHINGTON

As of last September, the Poconos region was seeing 30% more pending sales compared to a week earlier, The Wall Street Journal previously reported.

The median sale price in Monroe County, located in the Poconos, has steadily increased since last spring, Realtor.com data show. The median sale price has increased from $169,900 in April 2020 to $236,500 last month.

That demand doesn’t appear to be dropping. Vacation rental home management firm Vacasa recently named the Poconos as one of the top places to buy a vacation home. Meanwhile, the Poconos real estate market’s inventory was down to a 1.3-months’ supply as of March, according to the Pocono Mountains Association of Realtors.

Here’s a look at what you can get with a $1 million budget in the Poconos:

Buck Hill Falls - $995,000

This stone home sits in a quiet, leafy neighborhood located between horse stables and a 27-hole golf course.

The 5,868-square-foot home includes five bedrooms, three bathrooms and one half-bath, according to the listing with Caroline Salvino of Classic Properties – Mountainhome.

WHAT YOU CAN GET FOR $1.3 MILLION IN COROLLA, NORTH CAROLINA

Nicknamed Chez Roche, the home was built of 2-foot-thick, hand-laid field stone in 1922.

Inside, the home features a center hall with wainscoting, a living room with built-ins and an 8-foot hearth and another fireplace in the dining room. The kitchen has been updated with new appliances, granite counters and a wet bar/pantry. The bathrooms have also been renovated.

The home sits on 1 1.15-acre property that overlooks the Buck Hill flower garden. There is an al fresco dining area with a covered outdoor kitchen.

Amenities in the community include golf, tennis, a swimming pool, lawn bowling, a fitness center, more than 40 miles of trails and a summer camp for children ages 3-15.

Tannersville - $950,000

WHAT YOU CAN GET FOR $1.2 MILLION IN COEUR D'ALENE, IDAHO

This furnished home is located in a gated community with amenities and close to some of the best Poconos resorts.

The 7,200-square-foot, ranch-style home includes eight bedrooms, four bathrooms and one half-bath, according to the listing with Helen Argiriadi of Century 21 Select Group.

The spacious living room has a stone fireplace and a wall of windows with mountain views. The kitchen has new appliances and a large, L-shaped island with seating.

The finished walk-out basement has a bar and another fireplace.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Outside, there’s a large screened porch, a private pool, deck, tennis court and a pond.

The gated community where the property is located has even more amenities, including another pool, tennis and basketball.