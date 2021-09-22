Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

What You Can Get For Your Money

What you can get for $3M in Minneapolis

Here are two homes for sale surrounding one of the gorgeous bodies of water in the City of Lakes

close
Host Kacie McDonnell previews ‘Mansion Global,’ originally a Fox Nation series, which will air Tuesdays at 9 PM as part of the new FBN primetime lineup launch. video

Kacie McDonnell’s ‘Mansion Global’ gives inside look at luxury homes

Host Kacie McDonnell previews ‘Mansion Global,’ originally a Fox Nation series, which will air Tuesdays at 9 PM as part of the new FBN primetime lineup launch.

Minneapolis is known as the City of Lakes even within Minnesota (the "Land of 10,000 Lakes") and the several bodies of water surrounding the state's largest municipality provide not only resources, but abounding recreation and gorgeous views.

The area also offers a fabulous array of art attractions, museums, historic sites and even skiing.

Minneapolis

St. Anthony Falls in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images) (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images / Getty Images)

There are nearly 2,000 active homes for sale in Minneapolis right now with a median home price of $325,000, according to data from Realtor.com.

Focusing on two homes located on one of the beautiful lakes in the city, Lake Harriet, here's what you can get in Minneapolis with a $3 million budget: 

West Lake Harriet Parkway - $2,950,000

Minneapolis home

This Minneapolis home is listed for $2,950,000. (Landmark Photography) (Landmark Photography)

This 5,469-square-foot lake-facing Tudor Revival built in 1930 has been renovated throughout while meticulously preserving historic detailing, according to the listing by Bruce Birkeland of Coldwell Banker Realty.

This Minneapolis home is listed for $2,950,000. (Landmark Photography)

WHAT YOU CAN GET FOR $3.6M IN MANCHESTER, VERMONT

The home features a designer eat-in kitchen and ample areas for entertaining both indoors and out.

Minneapolis home

This Minneapolis home is listed for $2,950,000. (Landmark Photography)

The four-bedroom, six-bathroom home features a marble-wrapped ethereal spa and a dressing room, with the secondary bedroom suites offering study space and their own private baths. 

This Minneapolis home is listed for $2,950,000. (Landmark Photography) (Landmark Photography)

An aerial view of the home shows the Minneapolis skyline visible across the lake.

East Lake Harriet Parkway

This Minneapolis home is listed for $2,350,000 (Edina Realty, Inc.) (Courtney Conk with CC Photo Arts)

WHAT YOU CAN GET FOR $3M IN BRECKENRIDGE, COLORADO

Just down the road is this 6,595-square-foot home built in 1926 for Minneapolis antique-shop owner John K. Shaw. The listing by Jay Ettinger of Edina Realty, Inc. boasts of "gorgeous panoramic views" of the lake. The home has crown molding, oak hardwood floors and Venetian plaster.

Minneapolis home

This Minneapolis home is listed for $2,350,000 (Courtney Conk with CC Photo Arts)

The kitchen has newer high-end appliances, granite countertops and a large skylight, and it connects to a large informal dining area.

Minneapolis home

This Minneapolis home is listed for $2,350,000  (Courtney Conk with CC Photo Arts)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The six-bedroom, six-bathroom home has plenty of vaulted ceilings, including in the great room and owner's suite.

Minneapolis home

This Minneapolis home is listed for $2,350,000 (Dan Fontana) (Dan Fontana)