What you can get for $3M in Minneapolis

Minneapolis is known as the City of Lakes even within Minnesota (the "Land of 10,000 Lakes") and the several bodies of water surrounding the state's largest municipality provide not only resources, but abounding recreation and gorgeous views.

The area also offers a fabulous array of art attractions, museums, historic sites and even skiing.

There are nearly 2,000 active homes for sale in Minneapolis right now with a median home price of $325,000, according to data from Realtor.com.

Focusing on two homes located on one of the beautiful lakes in the city, Lake Harriet, here's what you can get in Minneapolis with a $3 million budget:

West Lake Harriet Parkway - $2,950,000

This 5,469-square-foot lake-facing Tudor Revival built in 1930 has been renovated throughout while meticulously preserving historic detailing, according to the listing by Bruce Birkeland of Coldwell Banker Realty.

The home features a designer eat-in kitchen and ample areas for entertaining both indoors and out.

The four-bedroom, six-bathroom home features a marble-wrapped ethereal spa and a dressing room, with the secondary bedroom suites offering study space and their own private baths.

An aerial view of the home shows the Minneapolis skyline visible across the lake.

East Lake Harriet Parkway

Just down the road is this 6,595-square-foot home built in 1926 for Minneapolis antique-shop owner John K. Shaw. The listing by Jay Ettinger of Edina Realty, Inc. boasts of "gorgeous panoramic views" of the lake. The home has crown molding, oak hardwood floors and Venetian plaster.

The kitchen has newer high-end appliances, granite countertops and a large skylight, and it connects to a large informal dining area.

The six-bedroom, six-bathroom home has plenty of vaulted ceilings, including in the great room and owner's suite.