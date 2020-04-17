Virtual auction set for luxe Florida home once listed for millions

Tired of being cooped up at home amid the coronavirus pandemic and looking for someplace a little sunnier to spend your time? A newly-built home in a private community on Florida’s Paradise Coast that was once listed for $4.5 million is up for auction with no reserve and they’re accepting online bidders.

Elite Auctions will be auctioning off the 6,500-square-foot Naples, Fla., home on April 25.

The luxurious contemporary ranch is located in the exclusive Park Shore community and sits within walking distance of a private beach. It includes four bedrooms, four bathrooms and one half-bath.

Each of the bedrooms includes an ensuite bathroom. The master suite includes outdoor access and an oversized walk-in closet, plus a master bath with dual vanities, a spacious tub and walk-in shower big enough for two with room to spare.

There’s an office and formal living and dining spaces. The main living space opens via a sliding glass wall to a large lanai and an in-ground pool and spa. The home also includes a three-car garage.

“I love that the master closet is as big as most master bedrooms, and the new owner will have access to a private beach they can walk to from home,” Tara McLean of Elite Auctions told FOX Business. “Park Shore is an excellent location as it is near downtown Naples, fantastic shopping and the beaches."

