Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Luxury Properties

Virtual auction set for luxe Florida home once listed for millions

No reserve set for newly-built property

By FOXBusiness
close
FOX Business’ Deirdre Bolton gives details on how the real estate industry is adapting to coronavirus challenges.video

Coronavirus forces realtors to turn to virtual tours

FOX Business’ Deirdre Bolton gives details on how the real estate industry is adapting to coronavirus challenges.

Tired of being cooped up at home amid the coronavirus pandemic and looking for someplace a little sunnier to spend your time? A newly-built home in a private community on Florida’s Paradise Coast that was once listed for $4.5 million is up for auction with no reserve and they’re accepting online bidders.

Continue Reading Below

Elite Auctions will be auctioning off the 6,500-square-foot Naples, Fla., home on April 25.

This luxurious Naples, Florida home will hit the auction block on March 28 with no reserve. (Credit: Elite Auctions)

DRAKE’S MANSION FEATURED IN EYE-POPPING PHOTO SHOOT

The luxurious contemporary ranch is located in the exclusive Park Shore community and sits within walking distance of a private beach. It includes four bedrooms, four bathrooms and one half-bath.

Each of the bedrooms includes an ensuite bathroom. The master suite includes outdoor access and an oversized walk-in closet, plus a master bath with dual vanities, a spacious tub and walk-in shower big enough for two with room to spare.

Image 1 of 5

This luxurious Naples, Fla., home will hit the auction block on March 28 with no reserve. (Credit: Elite Auctions)

TOM BRADY MOVING INTO DEREK JETER’S FLORIDA MANSION

There’s an office and formal living and dining spaces. The main living space opens via a sliding glass wall to a large lanai and an in-ground pool and spa. The home also includes a three-car garage.

Image 1 of 3

This luxurious Naples, Fla., home will hit the auction block on March 28 with no reserve. (Credit: Elite Auctions)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

“I love that the master closet is as big as most master bedrooms, and the new owner will have access to a private beach they can walk to from home,” Tara McLean of Elite Auctions told FOX Business. “Park Shore is an excellent location as it is near downtown Naples, fantastic shopping and the beaches."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS