Drake's mansion featured in eye-popping photo shoot. Look inside

If the rapper Drake is self-quarantining at home during the coronavirus pandemic, he’s got plenty of space for spreading out.

Architectural Digest reported on the star’s extravagant 50,000 square-foot Toronto mansion this week, and the story is eliciting some strong reactions from readers.

The home, named “The Embassy,” includes amenities like an NBA regulation-size basketball court, a black granite indoor pool and a recording studio, according to the magazine. An awards room features items dating back to Drake’s days as an actor on the Canadian teen drama “Degrassi” and more recent Grammys.

The 3,200-square-foot master suite features a 1-ton bed with a bar on the back of the headboard, a master bath with a 4,000-pound tub carved from a single block of black marble and a two-story closet.

“It’s overwhelming high luxury,” Drake told Architectural Digest. “That message is delivered through the size of the rooms and the materials and details of the floors and the ceilings. I wanted to make sure people can see the work I’ve put in over the years reflected from every vantage point.”

The interiors were designed by Ferris Rafauli, who told Architectural Digest the home is a modern take on Art Deco style. Design features include a chandelier with more than 20,000 pieces of hand-cut Swarovski crystal, a 44-foot ceiling in the great room and materials like limestone, bronze and exotic woods, according to the report.

The description of the lounge sounds otherworldly:

“The room’s crowning glory is a foliate ceiling of concentric backlit hexagonal panels wrapped in Alcantara faux suede, with a massive Venini-glass sunburst chandelier dropped from its center,” the report states. “The furnishings, here as throughout the home, were all custom designed by Rafauli in materials that range from dyed ostrich skin and mohair to Macassar and bronze.”

Views from inside the home can be spotted in some recent Drake music videos, including one which juxtaposes scenes from the home with a visit to the Marcy Houses public housing complex in Brooklyn, New York.

On Twitter, readers were quick to joke about the over-the-top lavish home.

The rapper told Architectural Digest he wanted his home to be something lasting since it’s in his hometown.

“It will be one of the things I leave behind, so it had to be timeless and strong,” he said.