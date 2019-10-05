Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Luxury Properties

Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen cut mansion price by millions

By FOXBusiness
close
FOX Business' Jackie DeAngelis hits the gym with New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady at his new fitness center in Boston.video

Tom Brady on new fitness center: 'Everything matters' when it comes to fitness

FOX Business' Jackie DeAngelis hits the gym with New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady at his new fitness center in Boston.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, knocked more than $5 million off the price of their mansion.

Continue Reading Below

The couple listed their Brookline, Massachusetts, home for $39.5 million in August. Now, the asking price has dropped to $33.9 million, according to the listing with Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty.

The five-bedroom, five-bathroom, two-half-bath mansion was custom-built in 2015. The 12,112-square-foot home was designed by architect Richard Landry, who was dubbed “King of the Megamansion” by The New York Times.

The 12,112-square-foot home was designed by architect Richard Landry. (Credit: Realtor.com)

The residence sits on more than 5 acres adjacent to a golf course and has its own 2,400-square-foot herb and vegetable garden. It also includes a three-car garage and a circular driveway that can hold up to 20 vehicles.

All five bedrooms are located upstairs. Downstairs, the home features a recreation room, kids' playroom, wine room, gym and spa.

The home features a recreation room, kids playroom, wine room, gym and spa. (Credit: Realtor.com)

A separate guest house has a yoga studio, full bathroom, sleeping loft and walls that open to let in fresh air.

MORE FROM FOXBUSINESS.COM

TOM BRADY DOWNPLAYS MANSION SALE, SAYS FANS ‘SHOULDN’T READ INTO ANYTHING’
TOM BRADY’S NEW TRAINING FACILITY PART OF HIS PASSION FOR FITNESS AND HEALTH

News of the listing sparked concerns among Patriots fans that Brady, who has won six Super Bowls with New England, was planning to retire, especially as his contract extension reportedly expires after the current season.

But Brady told WEEI radio in August that fans “shouldn’t read into anything.”

“I think it takes a long time to sell a house,” he said. “My house is a little bit of an expensive one, so it doesn’t fly off the shelf in a couple weeks. I think I’m a point in my life where there’s a lot of considerations that go into playing. I have a very busy professional life, I have a very busy personal life. Any decision that’s made has to consider everything.”

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

FOX Business' Thomas Barrabi contributed to this report.