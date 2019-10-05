Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen cut mansion price by millions

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, knocked more than $5 million off the price of their mansion.

The couple listed their Brookline, Massachusetts, home for $39.5 million in August. Now, the asking price has dropped to $33.9 million, according to the listing with Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty.

The five-bedroom, five-bathroom, two-half-bath mansion was custom-built in 2015. The 12,112-square-foot home was designed by architect Richard Landry, who was dubbed “King of the Megamansion” by The New York Times.

The residence sits on more than 5 acres adjacent to a golf course and has its own 2,400-square-foot herb and vegetable garden. It also includes a three-car garage and a circular driveway that can hold up to 20 vehicles.

All five bedrooms are located upstairs. Downstairs, the home features a recreation room, kids' playroom, wine room, gym and spa.

A separate guest house has a yoga studio, full bathroom, sleeping loft and walls that open to let in fresh air.

News of the listing sparked concerns among Patriots fans that Brady, who has won six Super Bowls with New England, was planning to retire, especially as his contract extension reportedly expires after the current season.

But Brady told WEEI radio in August that fans “shouldn’t read into anything.”

“I think it takes a long time to sell a house,” he said. “My house is a little bit of an expensive one, so it doesn’t fly off the shelf in a couple weeks. I think I’m a point in my life where there’s a lot of considerations that go into playing. I have a very busy professional life, I have a very busy personal life. Any decision that’s made has to consider everything.”

FOX Business' Thomas Barrabi contributed to this report.