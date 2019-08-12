Tom Brady downplays mansion sale, says fans 'shouldn't read into anything'

New England Patriots fans can breathe a sigh of relief on Monday after franchise quarterback Tom Brady explained the motivation behind his decision to put his $39.5 million mansion in Brookline, Massachusetts up for sale.

Continue Reading Below

Brady sparked retirement rumors earlier this month when he and wife Gisele Bundchen put their five-bedroom, seven-bathroom property on the market. While the listing surfaced just hours after Brady agreed to a contract extension that essentially expires after the 2019 NFL season, the 42-year-old star said fans shouldn’t take the home sale as an indication that his days with the Patriots have an expiration date.

“You shouldn’t read into anything. I think it takes a long time to sell a house. My house is a little bit of an expensive one, so it doesn’t fly off the shelf in a couple weeks,” Brady said during an appearance on WEEI radio station. “I think I’m at a point in my life where there’s a lot of considerations that go into playing. I have a very business professional life, I have a very busy personal life. Any decision that’s made has to consider everything.”

Brady’s new contract was billed as a two-year extension that tied him to the Patriots through the 2021 season. However, the deal contains two years that automatically void after the 2019 season, with both sides expected to return to the negotiating table in the offseason, according to multiple reports.

Advertisement

While Brady has expressed a desire to continue his NFL career deep into his 40s, his status is a matter of constant debate. Brady has won six Super Bowls during his time with the Patriots.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

“I’m certainly at a place – where I’ve been in the same place for a long time – and I love playing for the Patriots,” Brady added. “I have such a great relationship with [Patriots owner Robert] Kraft, Coach Belichick and our team. We’ll just worry about that when that happens. This isn’t the time to worry about it.”