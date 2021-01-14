Tim Tebow sells $1.4M Florida home to Fanatics executive

Tim Tebow is making moves.

Continue Reading Below

The former NFL quarterback and current New York Mets minor leaguer recently sold a Jacksonville, Fla., house for $1.395 million.

The home is located in the Glen Kernan Golf & Country Club. Built in 2000, it includes five bedrooms, four bathrooms and one half-bath, according to the former listing.

TIM TEBOW SAYS HE WOULD SEEK ‘WISE COUNSEL’ IF OFFERED MEDAL OF FREEDOM

The 6,600-square-foot home features a large gourmet kitchen with double ovens and a butler’s pantry plus a sunroom with a wet bar. There’s also a study and a game room.

Three of the bedrooms include en suite bathrooms. There are fireplaces in the family room and the owner’s bedroom.

TENNIS LEGEND, NBA ALL-STAR LIST $17.5M CONDO ON FISHER ISLAND, HOME TO WEALTHIEST ZIP CODE IN US

The owner’s suite also has a luxurious bathroom with marble counters, floor and shower, a large soaking tub and two vanities.

A screened lanai overlooks the backyard, lake and golf course. It features a summer kitchen and opens to a pergola and fire pit. The outdoor space also includes a covered front porch and a rear deck.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The private golfing community includes a 180-acre course, several lakes and other amenities, including a fitness center and sports complex with tennis courts.

Neighbors may still find sports figures coming by. The buyer is Robin Ann Eletto, the chief people officer at sports apparel maker Fanatics. And Tebow still owns another home in the community that he bought in 2019.

Julie Little Brewer of RE/MAX held the listing and Debbie Tufts of Engel & Völkers Jacksonville represented the buyer.