Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Sports

Tim Tebow says he would seek 'wise counsel' if offered Medal of Freedom

'Every decision has consequences'

close
Former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow provides insight into New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick declining Trump’s Presidential Medal of Freedom.video

Tim Tebow says he would 'weigh options first' if offered Medal of Freedom

Former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow provides insight into New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick declining Trump’s Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow said he would seek "wise counsel” if the Medal of Freedom were ever offered to him.

Continue Reading Below

“A decision like that, you have to weigh [out] so many different things,” Tebow said on FOX Business’ “Varney & Co.”

CAPITOL RIOT BOOSTS FACIAL RECOGNITION APP CLEARVIEW USE AS OFFICIALS SEEK TO ID SUSPECTS

Former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow previews his news children’s book ‘A Party to Remember’ and how it celebrates differences. Video

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Tebow’s comments come on the heels of New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick refusing to accept the honor from President Trump after riots broke out at the U.S. Capitol. The Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback spent 12 weeks with the Patriots before cutting ties just before the 2013 season.

Although Tebow remained tight-lipped about his former coach, he did say that if he were asked, it’s probably “not wise” to answer hypothetical questions in order to avoid getting into ”sticky situations.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

“I would pray... have a wise counsel... I would talk to pastors because every decision has consequences. So you try to make the best, wisest decision possible,” Tebow said.

Tebow said his biggest purpose at the moment is trying to bring people together with faith and love through his new children’s book “A Party to Remember.”