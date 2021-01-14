Tim Tebow says he would seek 'wise counsel' if offered Medal of Freedom

Former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow said he would seek "wise counsel” if the Medal of Freedom were ever offered to him.

Continue Reading Below

“A decision like that, you have to weigh [out] so many different things,” Tebow said on FOX Business’ “Varney & Co.”

CAPITOL RIOT BOOSTS FACIAL RECOGNITION APP CLEARVIEW USE AS OFFICIALS SEEK TO ID SUSPECTS

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Tebow’s comments come on the heels of New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick refusing to accept the honor from President Trump after riots broke out at the U.S. Capitol. The Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback spent 12 weeks with the Patriots before cutting ties just before the 2013 season.

Although Tebow remained tight-lipped about his former coach, he did say that if he were asked, it’s probably “not wise” to answer hypothetical questions in order to avoid getting into ”sticky situations.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

“I would pray... have a wise counsel... I would talk to pastors because every decision has consequences. So you try to make the best, wisest decision possible,” Tebow said.

Tebow said his biggest purpose at the moment is trying to bring people together with faith and love through his new children’s book “A Party to Remember.”