T-Mobile CEO sells $17.5M New York penthouse to Giorgio Armani, buys $16.7M Florida mansion

Outgoing T-Mobile CEO John Legere recently sold his New York City penthouse to fashion icon Giorgio Armani for $17.5 million after buying a Naples, Florida, mansion for $16.7 million, public real estate records show.

The four-bedroom, four-bathroom Central Park West penthouse includes 100 feet of Central Park frontage, according to the listing with Compass’ Heather McDonough Domi and Henry Hershkowitz.

The penthouse features 11-foot ceilings, a restored elevator, an ornate wood-burning fireplace and a 1,700-square-foot wraparound terrace, according to the listing.

The home is spread across two floors of the prewar midrise, which was built in 1929, according to the listing. The 16-story building includes 94 units. The penthouse was once the home of newspaper publisher William Randolph Hearst, according to New York real estate website City Realty.

The building includes amenities like laundry, a gym, a playroom and a full-time doorman.

Armani already owns another home in the building, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Legere is leaving T-Mobile after his contract expires next April, the company announced last month.

The penthouse wasn’t publicly listed at the time Legere sold to Armani. It had been listed for $16.75 million as of last January, but the listing was pulled from the market in April. McDonough Domi and Hershkowitz, the last agents to have the listing, declined to comment.

The sale came less than two months after Collier County, Florida, real estate records show that Legere bought a 6,240-square-foot home in Naples for $16.7 million.

The four-bedroom, seven-bathroom home sits on a 0.78-acre waterfront lot and includes two docks and a swimming pool, according to the records.

Legere isn't the only New Yorker bound for Florida. Numerous high-profile wealthy people, including President Trump and billionaire business leaders like Carl Icahn, have recently sought out the weather and tax benefits the Sunshine State has to offer.

