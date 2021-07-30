‘Supernatural’ star shows off Austin, Texas mansion

This "Supernatural" star’s home is surprisingly down to Earth.

Married actors Jared and Genevieve Padalecki recently showed off their modern farmhouse in Austin, Texas for the readers of Architectural Digest in a web-exclusive tour.

The couple, who met on the set of the TV fantasy drama he starred on when she had a recurring role, have slowly been turning their Austin house into home for their family, which now includes three children ages 4, 7 and 9, since buying it in 2012.

Appropriately enough, the Padaleckis now play a Texas husband and wife on "Walker," the reboot of "Walker, Texas Ranger."

While Jared Padalecki is a Texas native, he told AD that he settled in Austin because of its "slower pace." And when it came to his home, he told the news outlet that he didn’t want to follow the "everything is bigger in Texas" mantra.

"We didn’t want it to feel cavernous," he told AD. "A lot of homes in Texas focus on making it as big as possible, with two-and-a-half-story grand entrances. That’s fine if that’s your thing, but it is not our[s]. We would rather it feel like a little crab shell."

Designer Virginia Davidson helped the Padaleckis transform the home from a "Texas Tuscan" to its current chic state, taking inspiration from the natural tones of the historic German homesteads found nearby in Fredericksburg, AD reported.

Davidson also commissioned custom rugs, pillows and runners for the celebrity couple’s home.

"She just has a great way of making it feel very lived-in and comfortable," Genevieve Padalecki said.