Starbucks Frappuccino creator lists $12M lakefront home

A multimillion-dollar home owned by the man behind Starbucks’ Frappuccino recently went up for sale in Washington State.

The property, nestled on Lake Washington in Kirkland, has an asking price of $11,988,000, per its listing with Windermere Real Estate Northeast’s Bryan Loveless, and Realogics Sotheby’s International Realty’s Brian Hopper.

Kirkland is located across Lake Washington from Seattle. According to the latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau, it has a population of 91,000.

Property records list Bill Moore as the current owner. The former Starbucks executive was behind the coffee house chain’s Frappuccino drink, the Puget Sound Business Journal reported.

The industrial modern-style main home boasts over 5,500 square feet. Inside, there are a total of 19 rooms, including four bedrooms and two full bathrooms, the listing said.

It has a "chef’s kitchen" with a "caterer’s wing," according to the listing.

A rec room, wine cellar and a guest suite featuring a kitchenette are among some of its other rooms.

The main house provides plenty of indoor and outdoor "entertaining areas," as well as decks with stunning views of the surrounding scenery, according to the listing.

There is an outdoor patio that includes a pizza oven.

According to the listing, a two-bedroom, two-bathroom detached guest house on the property is included. That building is replete with "cathedral ceilings, walls of windows & rooftop deck," it said.

The property spans over 14,200 square feet.

On its grounds, there is a private upper garden where raised beds are installed and fruit trees are planted, per the listing.

The home also features a brand-new dock.

The Kirkland home going up for sale last week came after it had previously spent some time on the market last year.

Homes in Kirkland had median asking prices of $1.4 million in February, according to Realtor.com. They sold for a median of $1.3 million.