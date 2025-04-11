Bill Gates-linked $23.4 million Florida mansion goes up for sale

A mansion that reportedly has a past connection to Microsoft cofounder Bill Gates has gone up for sale in South Florida.

The seller is seeking a whopping $23.5 million for the nearly 9,500-square-foot waterfront home on Florida’s Jupiter Island, its listing held by Susan Hemmes of ONE Sotheby’s International Realty showed.

Image 1 of 2

Inside the massive U-shaped home, there are a total of four bedrooms and seven full bathrooms.

Its "expansive" master suite comes replete with "separate master bathrooms" and custom closets, the listing said. It even has its own bar.

The home touts an open floorplan with "grand living spaces" geared towards entertaining guests, it said.

Its home office features built-in bookshelves and extensive wood paneling.

The mansion also includes an indoor pool and heated spa in a massive room featuring many windows that let in the Florida sunshine, photos showed.

The listing reported the home has a "whole-house speaker system and Lutron lighting control system" installed.

The property "offers the ultimate in luxury living, complete with direct access to the water, a private dock with a lift, and sweeping views that promise tranquility and elegance," per the listing.

Its boat lift can accommodate up to 30,000-pound boats, according to the listing.

The large property boasts 200 feet of waterfront on the Intracoastal Waterway. That waterway that runs some 3,0000 miles along the Atlantic coast.

Its outdoor amenities also include a sizable patio.

Its landscaping features paspalum grass. There is a SWAT Mosquito system to repel pesky insects, per the listing.

The waterfront property is extremely private, with three sides bordering no neighbors.

The home has space for a total of eight vehicles in its garage. For electric vehicles, it also has its own charging station.

The seller has owned the Jupiter Island home since 2018, when they bought it from Front Range Investment Holdings LLC, property records showed.

Mansion Global reported Gates, who cofounded Microsoft about 50 years ago, is linked to that LLC that previously owned it. The entity had ownership of the home for about nine years, per property records.

The listing described the overall property as a "rare gem in one of the most coveted locations along the Intracoastal."

Jupiter Island is a barrier island. About 820 people live there year-round, according to the town’s website.

It has 3.4 miles of beaches, VisitFlorida reported.