This $59 million home for sale in California features a shark tank

A modern home featuring a shark tank has gone up for sale with an eight-figure asking price in sunny California.

The massive Guy Dreier-designed mansion stands on a hilltop inside the Bighorn Golf Club in Palm Desert, a city of some 53,000 permanent residents in the Golden State’s Coachella Valley.

The asking price for the mansion and the 7.67-acre property it sits on is $59 million, per its listing with Bighorn Properties.

Bighorn Properties described the estate as a "timeless architectural feat that has retained its relevance and importance throughout the nation." It dates back to 2007, according to property records.

UNDER ARMOUR CEO SELLING $22 MILLION MARYLAND HORSE FARM

The home offers an eye-popping 32,000 square feet.

Inside, there are seven bedrooms, 10 full-bathrooms and two half-bathrooms. It also boasts six kitchens and "multiple intimate gathering areas," the listing said.

Image 1 of 3

According to Bighorn Properties, the home "provides the most unparalleled views of mountains, golf course and vast down-valley lights of any private golf course residents, let alone throughout the entire Coachella Valley."

WHY THIS RESORT AREA IN FLORIDA IS BECOMING MORE POPULAR FOR HOMEBUYERS

The scenic views can be seen from many of the $59-million-mansion’s rooms, including its unique private office replete with blue cabinets and massive windows.

Another notable piece is its fish and shark tanks. The tanks are located in the entryway to the dining room and span both walls and the ceiling, photos showed.

The home also offers plenty of opportunity to bask in California’s sunny weather, with "terraces for four or four hundred, surrounded by gardens, water and stunning architecture," per the listing.

There are oval-shaped swimming pools as sculpturally designed as the home itself as well.

Before it latest appearance on the market, the estate last changed hands in 2022. That transaction, in which the home went for $42 million, marked a record for the area, according to The Wall Street Journal.

THESE PLACES LED THE US ULTRA-LUXURY MARKET LAST YEAR, ACCORDING TO COMPASS

The original owner of the mansion was the late Duane Hagadone, the outlet reported.

Palm Desert, where the property is located, is "known as the cultural and retail center of the desert communities" in Coachella Valley, according to the city. It is about 15 miles east of Palm Springs.