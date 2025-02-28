Under Armour CEO selling $22 million Maryland horse farm

The CEO of the sportswear company Under Armour is looking to part ways with the sprawling horse farm he owns in Maryland.

Real estate firm Compass announced earlier this week that the 400-acre property was going up for sale, calling it "one of Maryland’s most iconic equestrian estates."

The estate, called Sagamore Farm, carries a $22 million price tag.

Kevin Plank, who founded Under Armour, has owned the farm since the late 2000s, according to The Wall Street Journal , which first reported the news.

It is nestled in the countryside near Reisterstown.

Sagamore Farm features horse racing facilities "designed for excellence and versatility," a massive main home and living quarters for staff and jockeys on its grounds, according to its listing with Compass agent Denie Dulin.

The main residence on the farm sprawls 16,000 square feet.

Inside the home, there are seven "oversized" en-suite bedrooms, its listing said. Including the en-suites, it boasts 9.5 bathrooms total.

The listing described the multi-story home as being "designed for both elegant entertaining and luxurious everyday living," replete with "expansive living spaces."

It includes a library and conference room, among other spaces, according to a press release.

Compass’ listing said the farm "stands as a premier breeding and training ground for the thoroughbred racing industry."

There is a "state-of-the-art" Tapeta synthetic racing track, three "fully renovated" barns and a slew of paddocks for horses. One of the barns currently serves as a "whisky barn," according to the press release.

A clocker’s tower overlooking Sagamore Farm’s track was built at Plank’s instruction, The Journal reported.

The Under Armour CEO told The Journal the land and various work and improvements he had done on the historic farm cost over $22 million. Sagamore Farm wound down its horse racing operations several years ago, according to the outlet.

The farm has long-time ties to the horse racing industry. Some famous racehorses with links to it include Native Dancer, Discovery and Bed o’ Roses.

Plank’s attention to Under Armour and his children being adults contributed to his decision to put the property on the market, The Journal reported.

"Sagamore isn’t just an iconic Maryland farm; it’s a living testament to American greatness," Plank said in a statement. "Restoring Sagamore Farm to its former glory has been one of the greatest joys in my life, but now it’s time for the next steward to carry the torch and continue its legacy for generations to come."

He created Under Armour in the 90s. The company has generated $3.98 billion in net revenues over the first three quarters of fiscal 2025 and brought in $5.7 billion over the entirety of fiscal 2024.

Under Armour has helped Plank amass a personal fortune of $1.1 billion, according to Forbes.



