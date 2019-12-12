This sprawling $65M estate has everything you need to live off the land in luxury

A massive 3,929-acre estate located in central New York’s Finger Lakes region is on the market for a whopping $65 million.

The unique homestead property Savannah Dhu includes multiple homes, a meeting compound, facilities for ranching and outdoor activities and a protected nature preserve. It’s everything one would need to host weddings, farm-to-table dining, hunting and fishing expeditions, corporate retreats or culinary training sessions, according to the listing with Lou Izzo of Sotheby’s International Realty.

The property is located on the aptly named Attitude Adjustment Road.

The main structure is the Pines Lodge, a 26,000-square-foot rustic-style home built from 350-year-old spruce logs brought in from Colorado, according to the listing. The 10-bedroom, nine-bathroom and three-half-bath home features four chimneys, including one built from 20 25-ton boulders. The home includes grand details like a 1-ton chandelier, a wine cellar with a tasting room and a spa.

The lakefront Conference Barn is located nearby. It can accommodate up to 300 guests for an event and as many as 30 for an overnight stay, according to the listing. It includes a 1,700-square-foot commercial-grade kitchen, smokehouse, wine cellar, great hall, meeting room, exercise area, laundry and more.

Other homes pepper the sprawling wooded property. They include the West Lodge, a classic cabin-style lodge that was the first built at Savannah Dhu; Hadden House, a farmhouse surrounded by a white picket fence that sits near a red barn and overlooks a quiet stream; Bear Camp, which features meeting spaces for events smaller than those in the Conference Barn; and 21 “intellectual exchange” properties, small furnished houses on 20-foot-tall platforms that double as hunting stands.

There are also numerous barns, greenhouses and workshops spread across Savannah Dhu. Altogether, there are 50 structures on the property.

The diverse landscapes include several natural and manmade lakes, ponds and streams which are home to a variety of fish. Several wooden bridges and even pedestrian suspension bridges cross the water.

Much of the property is fenced, and there are cattle and deer roaming on the land.

It all adds up to make Savannah Dhu “the shining crown jewel of central New York,” according to the brokers.

