Race car driver's $20M Colorado estate features indoor grotto, massive auto museum

A 25,400-square-foot mansion for sale in Colorado comes with a big bonus: a car museum even larger than the enormous house.

The 80-acre Evergreen, Colorado estate known as Thunder Ridge is being listed for $19.99 million, according to the listing with Heather Graham and Sean Endsley of LIV Sotheby’s International Realty.

The home, built in 2004, includes eight bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, four half baths plus loads of amenities.

The former race car driver Richard Berry, the home’s owner, told The Wall Street Journal that the grotto-style indoor pool, Tiki bar and other details were modeled after Hugh Hefner's Playboy Mansion. The grotto features palm trees and a ceiling painted to look like the starry night sky.

But that’s not the home’s only unusual inspiration. A movie theater styled after “Star Trek” features captain-style seats and light-up faux control panels on the walls.

Downstairs, there’s also a wine cellar with a tasting area and a full salon.

Most of the bedrooms sit in their own wing on the home’s main level. The master suite fills the home’s upper level, with fine detailing like marble in the bathroom. It also has a large walk-in closet and expansive views of the Colorado country.

But the included car museum may be the highlight of the property for auto enthusiasts.

It comprises 30,000 square feet. It can house 100 cars in its hangar-style showroom, and includes its own gas station and carwash. It even includes a one-bed, two-bath living quarters.

