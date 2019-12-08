Tommy Lee Jones sells $11M Florida polo horse farm

Tommy Lee Jones recently sold his polo horse farm in Florida for $11.5 million.

Continue Reading Below

The Oscar-winning actor sold the Wellington, Florida property to Maureen Brennan, a top polo player who intends to keep it as a polo-focused facility, according to Kathleen Gannon of Fleur-De-Lis International Realty, the agent who handled the sale for Brennan who also happens to be a champion-winning polo player.

Brennan is a New York City native who was a showjumper before she started playing polo, according to Polo Lady magazine. She’s won several championships.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The ranch encompasses more than 50 acres. It includes a regulation-size polo field, two barns, stalls for 48 horses, seven tack rooms and 16 paddocks, Gannon told FOX Business. There’s also a four-bedroom staff house.

Jones, 73, is a longtime polo player. Palm Beach County, Florida property records show that he purchased the two adjacent properties that make up the ranch for a combined $4.05 million in 2002 and 2003.

OBAMAS BUY $11.75M MARTHA’S VINEYARD VACATION HOME

The actor, known for his roles in hit movies like “The Fugitive,” “Men in Black” and “No Country for Old Men,” had first listed the horse farm for sale in 2013 at a listing price of $26.5 million, Curbed reported.

He later listed the ranch at a reduced $19.9 million, according to the report. The property had apparently not been listed again before this sale.

READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS BY CLICKING HERE