Singer Elle King lists $1.7M Hollywood Hills home

Want to live like a pop star? Singer Elle King’s Hollywood Hills home was just listed for sale.

King, who won a CMA award for her duet with Dierks Bentley, “Different for Girls,” is known for hits like “Ex’s & Oh’s” and “America’s Sweetheart.”

The asking price for the 3,494-square-foot home is $1.665 million.

The Mediterranean-style home includes four bedrooms, three bathrooms and one half-bath, according to the listing with Denise Rosner of Compass.

Inside, the home includes luxurious finishes, a stone fireplace, vaulted ceilings and a custom chandelier. It features dark wood floors, wrought iron details and crown molding, according to the listing. There’s another fireplace in the family room, two decks and a wine cellar.

The kitchen features rainforest marble and granite, a bar, a wine fridge and a breakfast bar. The dining room includes built-in china cabinets.

The listing suggests a lower-level suite could be used as an office or recording studio.

Upstairs, the main suite boasts its own fireplace, balcony, and a walk-in closet. The bath features a spa tub, separate shower and dual vanities.

The gated property also includes a tiered yard, multiple outdoor spaces for entertaining and a dog run.