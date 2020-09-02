Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Luxury Properties

Singer Elle King lists $1.7M Hollywood Hills home

The CMA-winning artist's home just hit the market

close
Real-estate expert Don Peebles says he doesn't think workers are going to go back to large office spaces until the second quarter of 2021 and expresses his concern over the hotel industry where he anticipates foreclosures and possible mergers. <br>video

What will the real estate sector look like post-coronavirus?

Real-estate expert Don Peebles says he doesn't think workers are going to go back to large office spaces until the second quarter of 2021 and expresses his concern over the hotel industry where he anticipates foreclosures and possible mergers.

Want to live like a pop star? Singer Elle King’s Hollywood Hills home was just listed for sale.

Continue Reading Below

King, who won a CMA award for her duet with Dierks Bentley, “Different for Girls,” is known for hits like “Ex’s & Oh’s” and “America’s Sweetheart.”

The asking price for the 3,494-square-foot home is $1.665 million.

This California home is listed for $1.665 million. (Alfred Yson for Denise Rosner of Compass)

MATTHEW PERRY’S MALIBU BEACH HOUSE IS ON THE MARKET FOR $15M

The Mediterranean-style home includes four bedrooms, three bathrooms and one half-bath, according to the listing with Denise Rosner of Compass.

Inside, the home includes luxurious finishes, a stone fireplace, vaulted ceilings and a custom chandelier. It features dark wood floors, wrought iron details and crown molding, according to the listing. There’s another fireplace in the family room, two decks and a wine cellar.

This California home is listed for $1.665 million. (Alfred Yson for Denise Rosner of Compass)

CINDY CRAWFORD, RANDE GERBER LIST BEVERLY HILLS HOME FOR $16M

The kitchen features rainforest marble and granite, a bar, a wine fridge and a breakfast bar. The dining room includes built-in china cabinets.

The listing suggests a lower-level suite could be used as an office or recording studio.

This California home is listed for $1.665 million. (Alfred Yson for Denise Rosner of Compass)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON-THE-GO BY CLICKING HERE

Upstairs, the main suite boasts its own fireplace, balcony, and a walk-in closet. The bath features a spa tub, separate shower and dual vanities.

The gated property also includes a tiered yard, multiple outdoor spaces for entertaining and a dog run.

This California home is listed for $1.665 million. (Alfred Yson for Denise Rosner of Compass)