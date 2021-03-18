Silicon Valley's most expensive property hits market asking $135 million

A luxurious 74-acre estate that recently went up for sale in Woodside, California is the priciest property on the market in Silicon Valley.

Named Green Gables, the estate offers serene privacy near the heart of the tech industry center and less than 30 minutes to San Francisco. It’s asking $135 million.

Between the man home and six other dwellings, there are a total 32 bedrooms, according to the listing with Christie’s International Real Estate. Each of the homes is located in a private setting on the property.

The property dates back to 1911, when the original residence was built for Mortimer Fleishhacker, the founder of Anglo California Bank and the Great Western Power Company. That main residence is a 10,000-square-foot home inspired by English country homes. It still features some of the original hand-carved furniture made by the architects Charles Sumner Greene and Henry Mather Greene.

One of the homes was designed by noteworthy architect William Wurster in the 1930s. One home has three bedrooms that were designed by Elsie de Wolfe, whose clients also include Amy Vanderbilt and the Duke and Duchess of Windsor.

The property features lots of outdoor amenities. There are three swimming pools, including a 60-by-300-foot Roman pool with an aqueduct-like stone structure hidden 65 feet below a terrace and accessed by stone staircases. Another of the pools is a “free-form” pool built to not disturb existing trees on the property.

There’s also a tennis court, a lily pond, a rustic stone tea house and an artist’s studio.

The lush property features orchards, vegetable and flower gardens, old-growth trees and a private reservoir that ensures all the water the many plants need. Two private roads and wooded trails offer routes for riding or biking.

The property also features lots of space for the next owner to add a winery, equestrian facilities or golf holes.

The United Nations held its 20th anniversary commemoration gala at Green Gables in 1965, and the home has hosted world leaders, royalty, business heads and other noteworthy dignitaries, according to the listing.

Dan Conn, CEO of Christie’s International Real Estate, called the property “a prime expanse of land rivaled by few in the area.”

“Rare in its beauty and scope, the property was purchased six generations ago and held by the same family, the Fleishhackers,” Conn said in a written statement. “The family has carefully protected and maintained this grand estate ever since.”