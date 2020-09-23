Shaq buys $765G Las Vegas home near his Big Chicken restaurant on the Strip

Like whatever happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas. Well, so does Shaq.

Shaquille O’Neal paid $765,000 for a home in Las Vegas earlier this year, and it's not too far from the chicken restaurant he opened on the Strip, local property records show.

The NBA legend’s 5,500-square-foot home is located in a guard-gated community and includes five bedrooms, three bathrooms and one half-bath.

Photos from the former listing show a two-story living room with a fireplace, a kitchen with a large island, and a formal dining space off the kitchen that includes a second fireplace.

The master bedroom suite features a huge bathroom with dual vanities and multiple showerheads, plus a three-sided fireplace.

A bonus loft space on the second floor opens to a balcony overlooking the private backyard, which has a covered patio and a tiki-style cabana with an outdoor kitchen. There’s also a pool with a waterfall, a swim-up bar and a small bridge connecting to a spa in the middle of the pool.

The property is located near Big Chicken, the restaurant O’Neal opened in Las Vegas in 2018. The process of opening the restaurant was the focus of a Facebook Watch reality series, “Big Chicken Shaq.”

While the spacious home offers a lot of luxury, it’s nowhere near the scope of O’Neal’s longtime Florida home, which he purchased at the start of his 19-season NBA career. He’s looking to sell that property for $19.5 million, though, and he has also listed a California home, cutting the price last week to $1.999 million.

Meanwhile, Shaq still owns a property in Georgia, near where he works as an analyst for “NBA on TNT” in Atlanta. Earlier this year, O'Neal also had a huge water feature installed on the property, with an 80-foot stream, six waterfalls and a koi pond.