Shaq advertises $2.5M California home on Instagram, moves listing to new agent

Shaquille O’Neal seeks buyer for luxurious home

By FOXBusiness
Shaq uses Instagram to sell California home

Shaquille O’Neal recently took to Instagram in an attempt to sell his $2.5 million Bell Canyon, California, home.

“It’s in a premier cul-da-sac offering privacy,” Shaq wrote in the caption to a video he posted showing off the home’s interior. He also shared an email address where anyone interested can get in touch: sellingbellcanyon@gmail.com.

Shaq’s 5,217-square-foot home in the gated community outside Los Angeles has been sitting on the market since the fall. His Instagram post coincided with a move to a new set of agents for the listing, Emil Hartoonian and Nicholas Siegfried of The Agency.

The home includes five bedrooms, four bathrooms and one half-bath. Its modern design features an open floor plan with a vaulted beamed ceiling. The kitchen features marble counters and custom designer cabinets and it connects to the family/media room. There’s also a wine closet and wet bar.

The master suite includes dual walk-in closets, a fireplace, Jacuzzi tub and rain shower.

Shaq’s video shows off some of his décor, including several portraits of himself, as well as deceased rappers including Biggie Smalls and Nipsey Hussle, among other artworks.

Outside, the 1-acre lot includes a heated pool, Jacuzzi and fire pit. It’s also within walking distance to the community center, which includes a gym and tennis courts.

Shaq reportedly paid $1.8 million for the property in early 2018 and updated the home. It was one of several real estate moves he’s made in the past few years — he paid $1.1 million in 2016 for a 7,400-square-foot home outside Atlanta and has twice listed his 31,000-square-foot Orlando, Florida, home.

