MLB legend Mariano Rivera lists $4M New York home for sale

This former MLB pitcher is looking for a closer – to close on the home he’s selling.

Mariano Rivera and his wife, Clara, are looking to sell their grand Rye, New York home. They’re asking $3.995 million for the property.

Rivera, who won five World Series titles with the Yankees during his 19-year career on the team, won his last championship and was voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame while living in this home about a half-hour north of Yankee Stadium.

The 2006-built Colonial includes eight bedrooms, eight bathrooms and one half-bath in the 13,050 square foot abode, according to the listing. The home opens into a grand entry with dual staircases. The interior features details like coffered ceilings, wainscoting and arched doorways. There are six fireplaces throughout the home.

The kitchen includes an island with seating and prep space, a breakfast area and a butler’s pantry. A bar off the family room with a stone fireplace is said to be one of Mariano’s favorite places in the home for hosting friends, family and teammates.

Other hang-out spots in the home include the game room, a theater with stadium seating and an attic the listing suggests could “make a cool clubhouse.”

Six bedrooms and the owner’s suite include en suite bathrooms. The owner’s suite also features a sitting room, dressing room and a huge bathroom with a spa tub and a walk-in shower with multiple showerheads.

Outside, the gated 1.17-acre property has an in-ground pool, an outdoor kitchen with a built-in grill and a large patio with plenty of dining space.

Heather Harrison and Alex Grapstein of Compass hold the listing.

The Riveras are selling the home because their children have grown up, according to a representative. Their son, Mariano Rivera Jr., just opened an auto body shop in Chester, New York, the Times Herald-Record reported.