Shaquille O'Neil selling his $2.5M California home. Take a look inside.

Shaquille O'Neal, the NBA legend and popular spokesman, has listed his home in the gated Bell Canyon, California, community outside Los Angeles for $2.5 million.

Continue Reading Below

The 5,217-square-foot home includes five bedrooms, four full bathrooms and one half bath on an acre lot in the private equestrian community, according to the listing with Tomer Fridman and Jonathan Siegfried of Compass.

The contemporary mansion features an open floor plan ground floor with details like a vaulted beamed ceiling in the formal living room and marble counters and custom cabinets in the kitchen, according to the agents. The layout also includes a family room, dining room, wine closet, wet bar, media room, laundry room, office and bedroom.

Image 1 of 17

TERRY BRADSHAW SELLING HIS 144-ACRE OKLAHOMA RANCH. TAKE A LOOK INSIDE

Upstairs, the master bedroom features dual walk-in closets, a fireplace, dual rain shower and a Jacuzzi tub. The other bedrooms share a bath also featuring a Jacuzzi tub.

The property also includes a backyard seating area, heated pool with a Jacuzzi and a fire pit. The home is also within walking distance to the community center's gym and tennis courts.

Image 1 of 5

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Shaq hasn't owned the property for long. He bought it in February 2018 for $1.815 million, Dirt reported at the time. He has made a number of updates to the home, according to Compass. That includes aesthetic upgrades like carpeting, wrought iron railings, fresh paint and light fixtures, custom closets and landscaping. More functional items like the HVAC system, garage door and some plumbing have also been updated.

This isn't the only real estate move Shaq has made in the past few years. In 2016, he reportedly paid about $1.1 million for a 7,400-square-foot home outside Atlanta, where he works as an NBA commentator for TNT.

And three months after Shaq bought the Bell Canyon home, he listed his other home in Orlando, Florida for $28 million. By that December, Shaq had taken the property to another agent and re-listed it for $22 million. But local real estate records indicate he hasn't sold it, though it's no longer listed.

Image 1 of 9

SHAQUILLE O’NEAL'S MOST BIZARRE ENDORSEMENTS AND HOW MUCH HE MAKES OFF THEM

The massive 31,000-square-foot home sits on 3 acres overlooking Lake Butler. It features luxuries like a two-story great room, 6,000-square-foot indoor basketball court, a home theater with a bar and a master suite that includes a four-room closet and a balcony.

READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS BY CLICKING HERE