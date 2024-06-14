Steve Jobs' widow grabs $94 million California lot

The widow of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs reportedly acquired another piece of real estate in sunny Malibu, California.

Laurene Powell Jobs recently became the new owner of a property in the Paradise Cove community that sits right on the Pacific coast, with the transaction costing her an eye-popping $94 million, the Los Angeles Times reported earlier in the week.

It reportedly joins the three other lots collectively worth about $80 million that Powell Jobs, who was married to Jobs from 1991 until his death in 2011, has previously snagged in the vicinity. Her real estate footprint also includes property in the Bay Area and Florida, according to Realtor.com.

Powell Jobs, creator of the social change company Emerson Collective, has a personal fortune that Forbes reported is about $14.6 billion.

Within her newly-acquired lot, there are about four acres, according to the Times.

The outlet suggested demolition could be in the cards for the four-bedroom house sitting on it. The structure has been there since the 1950s, real estate records showed.

A spokesperson for the Emerson Collective declined FOX Business’ request for Powell Jobs’ comment on the reported $94 million real estate purchase.

In Malibu, homes had median asking prices of $6 million in May, according to Realtor.com. For sale prices, the median was $4.8 million.

The city of Malibu is home to over 10,600 people and remains a popular locale for celebrities to live by the Pacific Ocean.

California contains more cities where homes typically have at least a $1 million value than any other state, according to Zillow, which reported 210 for the Golden State.

