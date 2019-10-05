Expand / Collapse search
RuPaul buys huge Beverly Hills mansion after trying to sell other Los Angeles home

By FOXBusiness
Several months after putting his Los Angeles home on the market, drag queen superstar RuPaul Charles bought another mansion in Beverly Hills -- at a much higher price.

The longtime host and creator of the reality show “RuPaul’s Drag Race” purchased his newest residence on Laurel Way for $13.7 million in late September, according to Mansion Global.

However, the property was listed at $16.4 million with Myra and Michael Nourmand of Nourmand & Associates-Berkshire Hathaway, according to the listing.

The 10,309 square-foot European mansion on Laurel Way has six bedrooms and eight bathrooms, the listing said.

Drag superstar RuPaul Charles bought this Beverly Hills mansion for $13.7 million. (realtor.com)

It has a formal dining room, high-ceilinged living rooms, fireplaces and French parquet floors.

The master bedroom upstairs has an outdoor terrace and downstairs rooms include a media room, a wine cellar, a gym and a four-car garage.

A view of the formal dining room in Charles' Beverly Hills mansion.  (realtor.com)

This pool is just one of the amenities on the 22,081 square-foot property. (realtor.com)

Pictured is the grand staircase in Charles' mansion on Laurel Way.  (realtor.com)

Some of the amenities on the 22,081 square-foot property include a pool, spa and gazebo.

According to Mansion Global, the Laurel Way home is more than triple the size of his other Los Angeles home.

Charles purchased his new residence at the end of September, according to Mansion Global. (realtor.com)

Earlier this year, Charles put the smaller mansion on the market for $5 million, but lowered the price to $4.7 million before it was taken off the market altogether in August, Variety reported.

Charles first bought that house -- in the Bird Streets neighborhood -- in 2011 for $2.5 million.

According to Variety, Charles and his husband, Australian artist Georges LeBar, have a two-bedroom condo in West Hollywood, and a condo in New York City's West Village. LeBar also reportedly has a 50-acre ranch in Wyoming, the outlet reported.