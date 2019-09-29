Expand / Collapse search
Waterfront Miami mansion designed by Versace's architect listed for $19.9M

By FOXBusiness
An opulent bayfront Miami mansion designed by an architect best known for his many collaborations with Gianni Versace is up for sale, and it can all be yours for less than $20 million.

The 3,605-square-foot, two-story villa at 921 N. Venetian Drive sits on a 27,250-square-foot double lot, according to the listing with ONE Sotheby’s International Realty brokers Allan Kleer and Fabian Garcia Diaz.

The luxurious mansion was designed by Lorenzo Carmellini of Milan, who created many of Versace’s boutiques and homes.

The 2011-built home includes five bedrooms, five baths and a half bath.

Lorenzo Carmellini, who created many boutiques and homes for Gianni Versace, designed the home. (Credit: ONE Sotheby’s International Realty)

The interior includes Carrara marble floors, “exuberant” woodwork and coffered ceilings, according to the listing.

The home includes many luxurious design features. (Credit: ONE Sotheby’s International Realty)

Chefs will be able to choose between the gourmet kitchen and the large summer kitchen. When it’s time to eat, there’s a formal dining room.

The home features "exuberant" woodwork throughout. (Credit: ONE Sotheby’s International Realty)

The home’s luxurious outdoor space is topped off with an over-sized mosaic swimming pool.

The luxurious outdoor space includes an over-sized mosaic pool. (Credit: ONE Sotheby’s International Realty)

It’s one of the largest properties in the Venetian Isles. It also boasts unobstructed views of Biscayne Bay and Miami’s skyline.

The mansion has unobstructed views of the Miami skyline and the Biscayne Bay. (Credit: ONE Sotheby’s International Realty)

The property includes 175 linear feet of bay waterfront, plus boat accommodations that can handle a large yacht.

The front has a gated driveway and the back has waterfront accommodations that can handle a large yacht. (Credit: ONE Sotheby’s International Realty)

The listing price is $19.9 million.

The home is in move-in condition, according to the listing.

