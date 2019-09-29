Waterfront Miami mansion designed by Versace's architect listed for $19.9M

An opulent bayfront Miami mansion designed by an architect best known for his many collaborations with Gianni Versace is up for sale, and it can all be yours for less than $20 million.

Continue Reading Below

The 3,605-square-foot, two-story villa at 921 N. Venetian Drive sits on a 27,250-square-foot double lot, according to the listing with ONE Sotheby’s International Realty brokers Allan Kleer and Fabian Garcia Diaz.

The luxurious mansion was designed by Lorenzo Carmellini of Milan, who created many of Versace’s boutiques and homes.

The 2011-built home includes five bedrooms, five baths and a half bath.

The interior includes Carrara marble floors, “exuberant” woodwork and coffered ceilings, according to the listing.

Chefs will be able to choose between the gourmet kitchen and the large summer kitchen. When it’s time to eat, there’s a formal dining room.

The home’s luxurious outdoor space is topped off with an over-sized mosaic swimming pool.

It’s one of the largest properties in the Venetian Isles. It also boasts unobstructed views of Biscayne Bay and Miami’s skyline.

The property includes 175 linear feet of bay waterfront, plus boat accommodations that can handle a large yacht.

The listing price is $19.9 million.

The home is in move-in condition, according to the listing.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS