Welcome to Stan Lee’s San Francisco getaway — Peek inside

The Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts is seen as the epitome of luxury, but it turns out, those who resided there draw even more pause than the rooms it boasts.

Legendary comic book creator Stan Lee had called a condo spanning 792 square feet at the Four Seasons Hotel San Francisco home. As of late Thursday night, that very condo, sitting amongst the one of the only five-star hotels in the city, hit the market with a price in excess of $1.3 million.

And if you ever wanted a glimpse inside, now's your chance.

The east-facing one bedroom, one bathroom condo amasses expansive windows and tall ceilings with Brazilian Cherry hardwood floors sprawling throughout.

The kitchen is fueled with granite counters and upgraded stainless steel appliances accompanied by a marble bathroom and copious closet space.

The condo includes amenities such as 24-hour security and doorman service, a concierge team, around the clock in-room dining, housekeeping, a bar and restaurant within the hotel, leased valet parking, and an Equinox Sports Club facility.

Lee, the creative dynamo who revolutionized the comic books and helped make billions for Hollywood by introducing human frailties in Marvel superheroes such as Spider-Man, the Fantastic Four and the Incredible Hulk, died last fall at 95 years old.

In his role as the top writer at Marvel Comics and later as its publisher, Lee revived the industry with costumes and action craved by younger readers while insisting on sophisticated plots, college-level dialogue, satire, science fiction, even philosophy.

Millions responded to the unlikely mix of realistic fantasy, and many of his characters, including Spider-Man, the Hulk and X-Men who went on to become stars of blockbuster films.

Recent projects Lee helped make possible range from the films “Avengers: Infinity War,” ″Black Panther” and “Guardians of the Galaxy” to such TV series as “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D” and “Daredevil.”

The property is co-listed by Sean Mamola and Leslie Bauer of Climb Real Estate.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.