Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Luxury Properties

Robin Williams' former San Francisco Bay home listed for $7.25M. Check out the photos.

By FOXBusiness
close
'Million Dollar Listing' Los Angeles real estate agent Josh Flagg discusses the importance of waiting to buy a home at a lower price with a slightly higher interest rate versus purchasing a costly home now with a lower interest rate.video

Celebrity real estate agent provides insight into LA luxury home market

'Million Dollar Listing' Los Angeles real estate agent Josh Flagg discusses the importance of waiting to buy a home at a lower price with a slightly higher interest rate versus purchasing a costly home now with a lower interest rate.

The ultra luxe home Robin Williams owned beside the San Francisco Bay is on the market with the price listed at $7.25 million.

Continue Reading Below

The late comedian’s 6,517-square-foot Mediterranean-style home includes six bedrooms, six bathrooms and one half bath, according to the listing with mother-daughter real estate team Penny Wright-Mulligan and Haley Wright of Compass.

The Tiburon, California, home has 10-foot ceilings and crown molding throughout, plus custom cabinets and built-ins. The living room includes a stone fireplace and large windows and glass doors facing the bay. There's also a media room with a 65" flatscreen, surround sound and a custom gaming system.

The formal dining room also faces the Bay. It features a custom chandelier and the window frames a Mark Chatterley sculpture of a swimmer that sits outside above the water line in the pool. The eat-in kitchen includes stone countertops, a walk-in pantry and plenty of space for eating and socializing.

MICHAEL JORDAN LISTS UTAH HOME FOR $7.5M

Image 1 of 21

The home, which was once owned by Robin Williams, is listed for $7.25 million. All the bedrooms include en suite baths. (Credit: Jacob Elliot)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Every bedroom in the home includes an en suite bathroom, including the au pair unit. The master suite boasts east- and south-facing water views, dual walk-in closets, a standalone tub and shower for two, plus an attached dark wood study or office.

The gated, double-size lot has direct access to the bay and features custom kayak and paddleboard racks. The property includes a deck, pool, hot tub and custom golf platforms for hitting biodegradable balls.

Image 1 of 9

The home boasts views of — and access to — the San Francisco Bay. (Credit: Jacob Elliot)

As nice as the home is, it does have one bit of history that some potential buyers may find troublesome. It’s the location where Williams died by suicide in 2014, the Daily Mail reported.

The home is located on a quiet peninsula in the Paradise Cay neighborhood.

TERRY BRADSHAW SELLING HIS 144-ACRE OKLAHOMA RANCH

READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS BY CLICKING HERE