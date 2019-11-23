Robin Williams' former San Francisco Bay home listed for $7.25M. Check out the photos.

The ultra luxe home Robin Williams owned beside the San Francisco Bay is on the market with the price listed at $7.25 million.

Continue Reading Below

The late comedian’s 6,517-square-foot Mediterranean-style home includes six bedrooms, six bathrooms and one half bath, according to the listing with mother-daughter real estate team Penny Wright-Mulligan and Haley Wright of Compass.

The Tiburon, California, home has 10-foot ceilings and crown molding throughout, plus custom cabinets and built-ins. The living room includes a stone fireplace and large windows and glass doors facing the bay. There's also a media room with a 65" flatscreen, surround sound and a custom gaming system.

The formal dining room also faces the Bay. It features a custom chandelier and the window frames a Mark Chatterley sculpture of a swimmer that sits outside above the water line in the pool. The eat-in kitchen includes stone countertops, a walk-in pantry and plenty of space for eating and socializing.

MICHAEL JORDAN LISTS UTAH HOME FOR $7.5M

Image 1 of 21

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Every bedroom in the home includes an en suite bathroom, including the au pair unit. The master suite boasts east- and south-facing water views, dual walk-in closets, a standalone tub and shower for two, plus an attached dark wood study or office.

The gated, double-size lot has direct access to the bay and features custom kayak and paddleboard racks. The property includes a deck, pool, hot tub and custom golf platforms for hitting biodegradable balls.

Image 1 of 9

As nice as the home is, it does have one bit of history that some potential buyers may find troublesome. It’s the location where Williams died by suicide in 2014, the Daily Mail reported.

The home is located on a quiet peninsula in the Paradise Cay neighborhood.

TERRY BRADSHAW SELLING HIS 144-ACRE OKLAHOMA RANCH

READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS BY CLICKING HERE