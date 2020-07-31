Miley Cyrus buys $5 million California home: Report

Singer Miley Cyrus has reportedly purchased a home in Los Angeles’ gate-guarded Hidden Hills neighborhood.

Cyrus, the voice behind hits like “Wrecking Ball” and “Party in the U.S.A.,” paid $4.95 million for the 6,800-square-foot home in an off-market sale, Variety reported.

The remodeled 1950s East Coast Traditional-style home includes six bedrooms, six bathrooms and two half-baths, according to former listing details.

It also features a theater, a large kitchen with top-end appliances and a large island and a family room with a glass bar and wine refrigerator.

The master suite includes a fireside reading nook, a private balcony, a walk-in closet and a bathroom with dual sinks, a soaking tub and a steam shower, according to the former listing.

Outside, there’s a grotto-style pool and spa. An alfresco dining area includes a sunken bar and barbecue. There’s also enough space to add a guest house or barn, the former listing suggested.

This isn’t Cyrus’ first time in Hidden Hills, Variety reported. She previously paid $5 million for another home there but sold it in 2018.

The private community is a popular enclave for celebrities. Other famous residents members of the Kardashian-Jenner family and The Weeknd, who has listed his mansion there for $25 million.

