15,000-acre California ranch for sale includes olive grove, olive oil brand sold at Whole Foods

A sprawling ranch that includes the La Panza olive oil brand is listed for sale at $38 million in California.

Continue Reading Below

The La Panza Ranch in San Luis Obispo County produces the olive oil, which is sold in pouches, which the company said keeps the oil fresh longer. La Panza is sold at some Whole Foods locations and other grocers.

LAKE TAHOE ‘BONANZA’ HOME SELLS FOR $38 MILLION

The 14,750-acre ranch includes 280 acres of olive grove with more than 202,000 trees, according to the listing with Lance W. Doré of California Outdoor Properties. There’s also a 12,500-square-foot olive oil mill and other farm improvements, as well as a cattle operation with access to 3,300 acres of Bureau of Land Management land for grazing.

The property includes more than 50 wells, three reservoirs, natural springs and several creeks.

Image 1 of 5

COLORADO RANCH WITH YEAR-ROUND RECREATION LISTED FOR $18.9M

The main residence is 5,500 square feet. It features high beamed ceilings, shady outdoor dining and lounging spaces and comes fully furnished.

There’s also a 4,400-square-foot bunkhouse and a 2,000-square-foot guest house, as well as offices and barns.

Image 1 of 4

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The property is covered under the Williamson Act, a state conservation law that provides tax breaks for landowners using their property for agriculture or open space.

The ranch was once the hideout of outlaw Jesse James, according to La Panza. More recently, the property was owned by Petersen Publishing founder Robert Petersen. In 2003, the current owners bought it to start the olive oil brand.

There is lots of wildlife and scenic views “in every direction” on the property, according to the listing.

READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS BY CLICKING HERE