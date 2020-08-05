'LA Confidential' house hits market for $7.5 million

A Los Angeles home that was featured prominently in the movie “L.A. Confidential” is on the market with an asking price of $7.495 million.

The property, nicknamed Casa Cubana, has a long Hollywood history. The 1920s Spanish-style home was designed by architect Jack Donovan, who also worked as an actor during the silent film era. It was was featured in Architectural Digest in 1925, according to the listing with Diana Knox, Jake Valente and Aaron Kirman of Aaron Kirman Group at Compass.

In “L.A. Confidential,” the property is set as the home of Lynn Bracken, played by Kim Basinger. Many of the 1997 noir film’s scenes were shot there.

Fortunately for its future owner, there have been some improvements made to the home since 1997. The kitchen, powder room and family room have been transformed to include modern comforts and with an eye for entertaining. The remodeled kitchen includes a large island with seating and a farmhouse sink. There's also a breakfast area. The formal dining room opens through French doors to a patio.

But the two-story living room still features its original fireplace, a “dramatic” chandelier and an iron staircase banister connecting to the mezzanine, according to the listing.

The home sits beside the Wilshire Country Club’s golf course in Los Angeles’ historic Hancock Park neighborhood, just south of Hollywood.

There are four bedrooms, four bathrooms and one half-bath in the 5,000-square-foot home, according to the listing. The master suite includes a sitting area, walk-in closets and opens to a private patio.

The property also features a pool, spa, bocce court, outdoor dining space and fire pits, according to the listing. And a two-story guest house was built near the pool deck.

