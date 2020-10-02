Rob Lowe sells California home for $45.5 million: report

It’s a high price for a Lowe home.

Actor Rob Lowe and his wife, jewelry designer Sheryl Lowe, are selling their home in Montecito, Calif., for about $45.5 million, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing unnamed sources familiar with the sale.

The couple had previously listed the home, an estate nicknamed Oakview, for $47 million in 2018 and lowered the asking price to $42.5 million last year. The sale appeared to happen off-market — the listing had been pulled in March.

Lowe, known for roles in movies like “The Outsiders” and “St. Elmo’s Fire,” as well as TV shows like “The West Wing” and “Parks and Recreation,” had the home custom-built in 2009.

The Journal identified the buyers as Jack McGinley, the retired healthcare private-equity executive, and his wife, Julie McGinley, who put their home in Massachusetts up for sale in August, asking $18.9 million. They said they planned to spend more time in California, according to the report.

The 10,000-square-foot home includes six bedrooms, eight bathrooms and three half-baths, according to the former listing.

The home features an East Coast-inspired blend of colonial and contemporary styles. The main home, as well as the guest house and pool house, were designed by award-winning Santa Barbara architect Don Nulty with help from Feng Shui master David Cho.

There are vaulted ceilings, handmade crown molding and hardwood floors. The chef-caliber kitchen includes a huge island with two sinks, as well as appliances and seating. There is also an additional wine room and catering kitchen.

Other amenities inside the home include a theater, piano bar and multiple terraces.

The 3.4-acre estate also includes a large lawn and outdoor space. There’s a koi pond, pool, tennis court (with two viewing areas), an outdoor kitchen, a lounge with a fire pit, gazebos and gardens, as well a swing suspended from the property’s namesake oak tree.

The property offers mountain and ocean views.

A guest house includes two bedrooms, and the pool house has its own kitchen and one bedroom.