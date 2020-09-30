Luxury home listed for $25M in San Francisco includes 'most beautiful basketball court in the world'

A clifftop home just listed for $25 million in San Francisco this week and includes some eye-popping amenities.

The 10,725-square-foot, five-level home is located near the mouth of the San Francisco Bay with views of the Golden Gate Bridge and the Pacific Ocean from every level. There are sandy beaches within walking distance.

The home is located in Sea Cliff, a neighborhood known for its grand multimillion-dollar homes. The neighborhood’s high-profile residents include Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.

Sea Cliff properties don’t hit the market very often. It may have “the lowest turnover rate in the city,” according to Patrick Carlisle, chief market analyst at Compass.

The gated property includes four bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms, according to the listing with Neal Ward of Compass.

There are multiple decks and terraces – more than 1,500 square feet – that are great for entertaining and for taking in the impressive views. The bottom level features a gym, spa and an indoor basketball court with a 40-foot wall of glass. SFLuxe once called it the “most beautiful basketball court in the world.”

The court opens to a pool deck with an infinity pool, spa and an outdoor shower. There’s also a path to a secluded gazebo and gated access to the beach.

Inside, the home’s amenities include a movie theater, game room plus a temperature-controlled wine cellar and tasting room. The top floor office has 360-degree views and opens to a rooftop deck.

The owner’s suite features two bathrooms and closets, plus a private sauna and exercise room.

There is also a space to use as a house manager office or au pair suite with its own full bathroom.