Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Luxury Properties

LeBron James closes on $37M home in Beverly Hills: Report

NBA great's new home has long Hollywood history

close
“Million Dollar Beach House" star James Giugliano on his new show on Netflix.video

New real estate series on Netflix pulls back curtains on the Hamptons

“Million Dollar Beach House" star James Giugliano on his new show on Netflix.

It’s a home fit for a king.

Continue Reading Below

NBA great LeBron James has closed on a $36.8 million home in Beverly Hills, Variety reported.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James congratulates forward Anthony Davis during a timeout in the first half of the team's preseason NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J

HOME LISTED FOR $25M IN SAN FRANCISCO INCLUDES ‘MOST BEAUTIFUL BASKETBALL COURT IN THE WORLD’

The deal comes as James and the Lakers are taking on the Miami Heat in the NBA finals. Los Angeles won the first game in the series 116-98 Wednesday.

The 1930s-built Mediterranean-style home has a long Hollywood history starting in the black-and-white era, Variety reported. It was first owned by actor Charles Boyer, and Katharine Hepburn lived in the house for a time when RKO Pictures owned the property.

LeBron James just closed on this $36.8 million home in Beverly Hills, California. (Google Maps)

It was later home to Lee Phillip Bell and William J. Bell, creators of soap operas including “The Young and the Restless” and “The Bold and the Beautiful,” according to the report.

The 9,146-square-foot home includes four bedrooms and eight total bathrooms, according to the former listing. It had been asking $39 million.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

There are two-bedroom suites, multiple spaces for entertaining guests and seven fireplaces.

Photos show a large courtyard with a fountain, rooms with vaulted, beamed ceilings, sliding glass walls that open to a patio with views of the city, a large skylight and a large theater with a fireplace.

The 2.5-acre property also includes a tennis court, pool, pool house and two detached guest houses, according to the listing.