LeBron James closes on $37M home in Beverly Hills: Report

It’s a home fit for a king.

NBA great LeBron James has closed on a $36.8 million home in Beverly Hills, Variety reported.

The deal comes as James and the Lakers are taking on the Miami Heat in the NBA finals. Los Angeles won the first game in the series 116-98 Wednesday.

The 1930s-built Mediterranean-style home has a long Hollywood history starting in the black-and-white era, Variety reported. It was first owned by actor Charles Boyer, and Katharine Hepburn lived in the house for a time when RKO Pictures owned the property.

It was later home to Lee Phillip Bell and William J. Bell, creators of soap operas including “The Young and the Restless” and “The Bold and the Beautiful,” according to the report.

The 9,146-square-foot home includes four bedrooms and eight total bathrooms, according to the former listing. It had been asking $39 million.

There are two-bedroom suites, multiple spaces for entertaining guests and seven fireplaces.

Photos show a large courtyard with a fountain, rooms with vaulted, beamed ceilings, sliding glass walls that open to a patio with views of the city, a large skylight and a large theater with a fireplace.

The 2.5-acre property also includes a tennis court, pool, pool house and two detached guest houses, according to the listing.