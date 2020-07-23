Rich millennials are moving to these states: Report

Wealthy millennials appear to be moving to the Pacific Northwest, according to a recent report.

On Wednesday, SmartAsset published a study that found where rich millennials are moving. Washington state was at the top of the list, with Oregon also among the top 10.

SmartAsset defined wealthy millennials as adults younger than 35 with at least $100,000 in adjusted gross income.

According to the report, millennials are more likely to move than other generations. However, wealthy millennials are not more or less likely to move than other millennials, SmartAsset reported.

For its report, the company analyzed the number of rich millennials who moved into each state and the number of millennials who moved out of each state from 2017 to 2018, which is the most recent data available from the IRS.

Among the top-10 states where millennials are moving, five states are in the West and four are in the South. The other state on the top list is New Jersey.

The state from where the most rich millennials are leaving is New York, according to SmartAsset. The state lost a net 5,533 rich millennials from 2017 to 2018.

Here are the 10 states where the most rich millennials are moving, according to SmartAsset.

10. Tennessee

9. Arizona

8. Idaho

7. Oregon

6. New Jersey

5. North Carolina

4. Florida

3. Texas

2. Colorado

1. Washington

