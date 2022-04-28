Expand / Collapse search
Red Sox owner could break record with Nantucket home purchase: report

John Henry acquired a $25 million estate last week and is reportedly expanding the compound

Word on the street is that Boston Red Sox and Liverpool Football Club owner John Henry is close to setting a new record for the priciest estate in Nantucket.

The Nantucket Current reported that Henry closed last week on a $25 million waterfront estate in Nantucket's Shimmo neighborhood, and sources told the newspaper that the sports tycoon is expected to acquire an adjoining property on the Massachusetts island making the deal for the total compound somewhere between $35 to $38 million. 

If the purported second purchase happens, it could beat the previous Nantucket record sales price of $36 million, set just within the past few weeks.

The Boston Globe, which Henry also owns, confirmed the $25 million purchase and noted that a listing sheet it obtained showed both abutting properties were previously marketed as one for $42.5 million.

Both properties were previously owned by entrepreneur Donald Burns, who hired Jacobsen Architecture of Washington, D.C. to design the luxury retreat as it now sits. The compound has an array of cottages on the 4-acre harborside site, according to a 2014 story by Architectural Digest.

Altogether, the multiple buildings on the estate have 10 bedrooms and 15 bathrooms across 18,100 square feet of living space. The property also has a tennis court, two spas and a private stairway leading down to the beach.