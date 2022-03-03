Former Raiders coach Jon Gruden's Las Vegas mansion under contract

Former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden has found a potential buyer for his Las Vegas mansion after stepping down in October amid controversy over unearthed emails he sent years ago.

While the sale of his Las Vegas home listed for $7.5 million is still pending, Gruden's Realtor says the community is sad to see the former NFL coach and his family leave the area.

The 8,684-square-foot home in the Southern Highlands community has five bedrooms and seven bathrooms. Gruden and wife Cindy bought it last August for $4.3 million. The sale includes a second adjacent empty lot the couple purchased in 2019 for $750,000.

Listing agent Heidi Holly, owner and broker of Lifestyle LV real estate company, did not disclose the purchase price for the pending contract set to close at the end of this month. However, she told FOX Business that while the Grudens will be making a profit if the sale goes through, there were also extra items and upgrades included in the pending deal.

Gruden resigned after The New York Times reported that the longtime NFL coach made racist, misogynistic and homophobic comments in emails the paper obtained spanning seven years up to 2018.

In a statement announcing his resignation during the fourth year of his 10-year, $100 million contract, Gruden said, "I love the Raiders and do not want to be a distraction. I'm sorry, I never meant to hurt anyone."

Holly told FOX Business the Grudens' departure is a loss, calling Jon and Cindy "amazing people."

"Jon as a person doesn't reflect those emails he wrote that were highly publicized and leaked," said Holly, who noted that she is a woman of color. "He has helped many, many people, including kids, athletes and regular folks — regardless of their color, race or sexual orientation — better themselves and overcome adversities. Those of us who know Jon well can attest to his character."

"My vendors, who have worked with the Grudens and are either gay, straight, black and every color of the rainbow you can possibly imagine, have all the best things to say about Jon from their dealings and relationships with him, and they couldn't care less about the emails," Holly added.

"It's Jon's actions that speak louder than those emails that were leaked."