'Real Housewives' stars Melissa Gorga, Joe Gorga list $3M New Jersey home

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” stars Melissa and Joe Gorga have listed their custom Montville, New Jersey, home for $2.9 million.

The resort-like home includes six bedrooms, seven bathrooms and one half-bath, according to the listing with Joshua Baris of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage.

The couple “built this beauty from the ground up,” Melissa Gorga wrote on Instagram, showing off photos of the home. “You should be so lucky to live in it.”

The photos show spacious rooms with detailed molding and lots of chandeliers. There are built-in shelves, a fireplace and a theater with tiered seating. The photos also show a bar and lots of storage for wine to throw at your "frenemies."

Joe Gorga also shared some photos on his Instagram. They show a grand two-story entry with dual curved staircases, a living space with a tray ceiling, a large, bright eat-in kitchen, a big gym and a backyard patio beside the pool.

The home also includes a library, billiards room and a Juliet balcony, according to the listing.

The property includes more than two acres. The outdoor space also features a kitchen and dining area.

This isn’t the first time the couple has tried to sell the home. They listed it for just shy of $3.5 million in 2017, according to Realtor.com. They dropped the price a couple of times with no buyer and listed it again last month.

