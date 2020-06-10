Expand / Collapse search
'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star lists $6M Bel Air home

Luxe home offers plush amenities

By FOXBusiness
The Agency founder Mauricio Umansky argues that the coronavirus pandemic has resulted in a shift in buying behavior and supply and demand curves have picked up.video

Coronavirus lockdowns created real estate bargains: Mauricio Umansky

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards and her husband Mauricio Umansky, founder and CEO of real estate firm The Agency, have listed their luxurious former Bel Air home for sale at $5.95 million.

The grand 6,229-square-foot home includes seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms, according to the listing with The Agency.

This Bel Air home belonging to The Agency CEO Mauricio Umansky and “Real Housewives” star Kyle Richards is listed for $5.95 million. (The Agency)

Originally built in 1972, the traditional home has been redesigned by Faye Resnick.

Faye Resnick (Photo by gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

The photos show a grand entryway with a chandelier, an updated chef’s kitchen with dual ovens and white finishes and a cozy family room with beamed ceilings, a bar and a fireplace. There’s also a theater with stadium seating and an office.

This Bel Air home belonging to The Agency CEO Mauricio Umansky and “Real Housewives” star Kyle Richards is listed for $5.95 million. (The Agency)

Four of the bedrooms are upstairs, one of which is being used as a gym. The spacious master suite includes a fireplace, one of five fireplaces throughout the home, plus a large bathroom with a dual-vanity setup and separate tub and shower, as well as two “showroom” closets.

This Bel Air home belonging to The Agency CEO Mauricio Umansky and “Real Housewives” star Kyle Richards is listed for $5.95 million. (The Agency)

The gated, nearly-20,000-square-foot property also includes a multi-sports court for tennis or pickleball, a putting green and a pool.

It’s located near the end of a cul-de-sac in a quiet, leafy part of Bel Air.

This Bel Air home belonging to The Agency CEO Mauricio Umansky and “Real Housewives” star Kyle Richards is listed for $5.95 million. (The Agency)

Umansky and Richards had previously listed the home for $7 million in 2017 after buying an estate in Encino, Variety reported.

The home was unavailable for two years as it was being leased out, according to The Agency.

