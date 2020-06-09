Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis list $14M Beverly Hills home for sale: Report
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have listed their Beverly Hills home for $13.99 million, Variety reported.
The 7,351-square-foot home includes five bedrooms and six bathrooms, according to the listing with Hilton & Hyland. It’s located in Hidden Valley, a gated community that’s home to many celebrities.
The home’s luxurious amenities include a temperature-controlled wine room, a breakfast nook, a wet bar, multiple fireplaces, a sauna and a pool, according to the listing.
The master suite includes two walk-in closets and bay windows and a freestanding tub in the bathroom.
The home was the first property Kunis and Kutcher bought as a married couple, Variety reported.
But they are building an even bigger home elsewhere in the area, according to the report. Kutcher and Kunis have been staying at a $10 million oceanfront home in Carpinteria, California, to ride out the coronavirus pandemic.