Philadelphia penthouse selling for $32M

The City of Brotherly Love is also the city of burgeoning buildings.

A new penthouse is for sale in one of Philadelphia’s newest developments. It sits atop a massive 26-story residential tower close to popular attractions like the Liberty Bell.

The seller is asking for $32 million, publicists said in a report on Mansion Global.

The three-bedroom duplex features 8,400 square feet, wall-to-wall glass windows overlooking the city, and a master bedroom touting slab stone floors. It also comes with a sculptural spiral staircase that leads to the building’s rooftop, which touts a panoramic view of the Delaware River and the surrounding area, as well as an outdoor fireplace.

There is also a gym and catering kitchen in the building, as well as other shared amenities.

According to the report, the new listing beats the record for the most expensive home to hit the Philadelphia market. The next most expensive unit in the city is selling for $25 million.

